Man hit woman in head with milk jug, charges say

Apr. 13—NEW ULM — A man reportedly hit a woman in the head with a milk jug during an April 2 argument in New Ulm, charges allege.

Damian Ray Frederickson, 21, no known address, was charged with one felony and one gross misdemeanor for domestic assault and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct Tuesday in Brown County District Court.

A woman told police Frederickson punched her and hit her with the milk jug after she told him she didn't like how he was talking to her mother, according to a criminal complaint. Frederickson reportedly grabbed some of his belongings afterward and ran out of the house.

He told police the argument started over food, according to the complaint, and accused the woman of pushing him and hitting him in the eye before he hit her with the milk jug.

Frederickson was reportedly convicted of violating a harassment restraining order in July 2021 and pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor for domestic assault in December 2021.

