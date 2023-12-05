Man hits 2 vehicles while fleeing from traffic stop near Glenwood Bridge, police say

Pittsburgh police say a man crashed into two vehicles near the Glenwood Bridge while fleeing from police Monday night.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police tried to stop Javon Grant, 22, around 5:20 p.m. for vehicle and licensing violations. When officers approached, he sped off and hit a car with a woman and child inside.

The woman and child were unhurt, but their car was severely damaged and medics had to provide them transport home to Baldwin.

After that, public safety officials say Grant hit the back of a heavy construction vehicle, causing minor damage. The occupants were not hurt.

Grant eventually crashed after taking the ramp toward Glass Run Road. He tried to run from police but was eventually taken into custody.

Grant was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and online court records show he faces multiple charges, including fleeing from police and recklessly endangering another person.

