Man Hits Asian Woman With Hard Object in Latest Unprovoked Attack in NYC

Bryan Ke
·1 min read

The New York Police Department has asked the public to help identify a man involved in another unprovoked attack in New York City. The assault occurred along East 8th Street at around 12:30 p.m. on March 1. The 18-year-old female victim was reportedly walking when a man approached her and struck her with a hard object, NYPD told NextShark. He also grabbed the woman by her throat, which resulted in bruising. The suspect then fled the scene, and the woman refused any medical assistance when medics arrived. The male individual and the victim never exchanged words before or during the assault, the police said. The man, described to be aged 30 to 40 years old, is wanted for questioning. The NYPD also released pictures of the man taken from nearby surveillance cameras. Those who may have information are asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via NYPD

