Man hits estranged wife with car after she escapes fire he started, Texas officials say

Authorities in Texas are searching for a man accused of setting fire to a home where his estranged wife was staying, then hitting her with his vehicle.

The fire at the Harris County home was intentionally started around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The 28-year-old suspect started six separate fires in the home “by lighting a flammable liquid,” KTRK reported.

He then waited in his vehicle, and when he saw his estranged wife escape the home, he hit her with the vehicle, the fire marshal said.

She was treated at the scene by first responders and declined to go to a hospital, according to KRIV.

The fire was put out and the home has moderate damage, fire marshal officials told KTRK.

Officials said the husband fled after striking his estranged wife. He will be charged with arson of habitation, violation of protective order and aggravated assault, officials said.