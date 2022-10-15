Man hits girlfriend, breaks 5-month-old dog’s leg, Memphis Police say

A man slaps his girlfriend and drops a five-month-old dog onto a concrete walkway.

On Oct. 9 at approximately 8 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a domestic disturbance call at Hamlet Condos in Fox Meadows.

The caller said that both she and her boyfriend, Andre Hill, arrived back at the condos after being out drinking.

While in the vehicle, the two had a verbal argument.

During the exchange, Hill slapped the left side of her face with the back of his hand, causing bruising and swelling, court documents showed.

They both exited the vehicle and went inside.

When they entered, Hill grabbed a five-month-old Yorkie, held the dog up with one hand, and dropped it onto the concrete walkway, according to an affidavit.

The dog suffered a broken right rear leg, and was rushed to the emergency vet hospital.

Andre Hill was arrested and charged with domestic assault and aggravated animal cruelty.

Hill has a court date on Oct. 19.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



