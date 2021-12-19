Man hits and kills brother in-law with car during Christmas party fight

A Christmas party altercation leaves a man dead after his brother-in-law struck him with his truck. Gwinnett County Police reported to the scene of the fatal collision on Saturday morning around 5:15 AM.

Upon arrival, they found a man lying in the street after being hit by a black pick-up truck that took off following the incident.

The victim, who was later identified as Juan Davila, 41, was then taken to the hospital where he later died from injuries. The suspect was later identified as Ernesto Pelayo, 34.

Detectives learned that both Davila and Pelayo – Davila's brother-in-law – were together at a Christmas party the night prior to the incident. Early the next morning, the two got into a physical fight in the backyard of Davila's home, WAGA-TV reports. Witnesses told police Pelayo then got into his truck and hit Davila before speeding off.

Araceli, who identified as Juan Davila's daughter, memorialized her father after speaking with the Atlanta Journal-Constiution.

"My father had the kindest heart. He helped everyone he could. He was there for everyone and always had a loving smile," Araceli Davila said. "He truly had a heart of gold and was incapable of holding a grudge. He loved my mother, my siblings and I with all his heart and he was always there for us."

Detectives are currently investigating the root of the altercation that led to the backyard brawl and later escalated to the street where the fatal accident occurred.

Police continue to search for the suspect as detectives have now escalated the incident to a homicide investigation.

Gwinnett County police asks if anyone has any information to share it with 770-513-5300.