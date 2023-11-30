Man hits naked cyclists with pipe while saying homophobic slurs, Oregon officials say

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after being accused of attacking a pair of cyclists with a metal pipe, Oregon officials said.

On June 3, Robert Earl Houchins is accused of striking two cyclists with a 3-foot-long metal pipe while they were participating in a naked bike ride held in Portland, according to a Nov. 28 news release by the Multnomah County District Attorney.

Houchins hit the two cyclists on their backs as they passed him while he said homophobic slurs, officials said.

The cyclists did not suffer serious injuries in the attack, officials said.

Houchins pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison, prosecutors said.

