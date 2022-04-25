Man hits officer with car, runs from police after getting caught doing donuts, MPD says

A man was charged with Aggravated Assault on an Officer after police said he hit an officer with his car when Memphis Police tried to stop him while he was doing donuts in South Memphis.

Quintarious Kimball was arrested after Memphis Police responded to a reckless driver in the 400 block of Mallory Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Airways Station Officers saw a black Infiniti with a missing rear bumper doing donuts.

According to the report, officers initiated a traffic stop inside the park, walked up to the driver’s door, and ordered the driver out.

When an officer opened the car door, Kimball drove off, hitting the officer with the rear driver’s side of the Infiniti.

MPD said that as Kimball drove away, he went onto the grass toward a uniformed officer, causing the officer to jump out the way to avoid getting hit.

Additional officers pursued Kimball, but he refused to stop. Police said Kimball ran several stop signs and red lights before hitting a patrol car, losing control, and crashing into a fence.

Kimball then ran onto the interstate, where officers took him into custody.

A search of the black Infinity found two weapons, one of which was stolen out of Miami, Florida.

The car did not have a tag on it, there was no insurance on it, and Kimball had a revoked driver’s license, police said.

Kimball, 32, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Evading Arrest, and Theft of Property of $1,000 or less.

According to police, Kimball also had warrants for Conspiracy – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell, Manufacture/Deliver/Sell of Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Violation of Community Supervision, Tampering/Removal/Vandalism of GPS, and Assault.

He is due in court on May 2.



