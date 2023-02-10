Man hits pregnant woman with car on purpose, crashes moments later, deputies say

A Forsyth County man is behind bars after deputies say he hit a pregnant woman with his car.

Damian Berryman, 26, was driving down Burruss Mill Road earlier this month when he intentionally hit a pregnant woman with the mirror of his car, according to police reports.

Deputies say that moments after hitting the woman, Berryman lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch.

Witnesses say Berryman then got out of the car and ran away just a few seconds before deputies arrived.

Deputies found him a short time later, but Berryman refused to get on the ground like they told him and ran from deputies, beginning a short chase.

Once they captured him, Berryman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, driving without a valid license, obstruction, hit and run resulting in injury and reckless driving.

He is currently being held in the Forsyth County Jail.

There is no word on the woman or her baby’s conditions.

