Man hits woman with shovel, then attacks her with 2 lawn mowers, Alabama deputies say

An Alabama woman was hit by a shovel before she was attacked with lawn mowers at her house, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the Hartselle home on Aug. 7 when the resident called 911 through her home alarm system, according to a Aug. 9 news release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman with marks on her body, grass stains on her clothes, leaves in her hair and she said she was injured, according to the release.

She told the deputies that a male family member, 29, had become physically violent with her and hit her with a shovel, deputies said.

The man then tried to run over the woman’s legs with a push lawn mower, according to the release.

The violence escalated, as the man got onto a riding lawn mower and dragged the woman across her yard, deputies said.

The man was still at the home when deputies arrived, and he was taken into custody, according to the release.

The man was charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect and third-degree domestic violence and was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $20,300 bond.

Hartselle is about 35 miles southwest of Huntsville.

