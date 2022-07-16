Man holding ax shot in SWAT standoff after dousing hostage in gasoline, deputies say

An overnight SWAT standoff in Hall County ended with a suspect shot and facing several criminal charges, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall County deputies received a call just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday about a domestic situation at a residence on Lakeview Lane off Browns Bridge Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the suspect, Randy Berry, 34, armed with an ax and holding a woman hostage inside the residence.

As Berry’s threats escalated and negotiations were failing, SWAT members were called to the scene. Negotiators learned Berry had also armed himself with a torch and poured gasoline on himself, the victim and throughout the home, threatening to set the house on fire.

He also had nailed the front door shut.

Just after 4 a.m., deputies said Berry stopped communicating with authorities, and that was when SWAT commanders authorized the use of force to end the standoff.

Berry was shot in the arm and SWAT members went inside the residence to rescue the hostage.

Investigators said the woman was not physically injured, but she was taken to the hospital for observation.

Berry was hospitalized.

Criminal investigators have obtained warrants for Berry for terrorist threats and false imprisonment, both felonies. He also faces misdemeanor charges of obstruction and reckless conduct.

Other charges are pending as the investigation continues.

