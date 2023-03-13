Man holding beer can arrested after crashing car into Lake Tapps power pole

A man holding a beer can while standing outside a car that crashed into a power pole was arrested early Saturday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 12:34 a.m. on Mar. 11, deputies responding to a domestic violence call saw a car passing them at a high rate of speed near Lake Tapps.

The driver lost control at a curve and crashed into a power pole, which blew a transformer and completely sheared the pole off.

When deputies arrived, the driver was seen outside the wreck and holding a beer can.

Deputies approached the man and he attempted to hide the beer in the backseat.

The 33-year-old man was arrested for DUI and malicious mischief.

Due to his injuries, the man was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.