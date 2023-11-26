Man holding a handgun is shot and killed by Los Banos officers, police say

A man is dead after he was shot and killed by Los Banos police officers outside a residence on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the 100 block of H Street about 9:14 a.m. to investigate a report of a man trespassing in the backyard of a residence, according to the Los Banos Police Department. They said they found a man in the backyard waving a handgun.

Police said while making contact with the man, officers shot him at least once.

Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived; the man was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities. No officers were injured.

According to the Los Banos Police Department, the incident remains under investigation in cooperation with the California Department of Justice and the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.