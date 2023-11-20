Man holding Pringles can tries to rob northwest Atlanta bank, police say

Atlanta police said a man attempted to rob a northwest Atlanta bank on Saturday morning,

Police said it happened at around 9 a.m. at the Truist Bank on the 3000 block of Peachtree Road NW.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had entered the bank, approached one of the employees while showing his gun and demanded money from the cash drawer.

The man has not been identified.

He was described as wearing a blue Aeropostale shirt with red and white writing, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Police said he was holding a Pringles can during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

