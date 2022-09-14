Man holding replica gun opens door and is shot dead by deputies, Georgia cops say

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed by deputies after he stepped out of a home holding a replica gun, federal authorities said.

At 8:43 p.m. on Sept. 12, Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies received a call from a Mount Airy home about a man who had a gun, according to a news release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The call was disconnected after the caller told officers a man had a gun according to the release.

When deputies arrived, it took some time to make contact with anyone inside the home, the release said. When the door did open, a man later identified as Anthony Maurice Tollison stepped out holding a weapon, the news release states.

Deputies shot Tollison, who died from his injuries, the release said. An investigation revealed that Tollison was carrying a replica firearm, according to the GBI.

Neighbors told WSBTV that Tollison was a veteran who experienced alcohol and mental health problems.

Only one deputy is involved in the shooting investigation, Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell told Now Habersham. The deputy, whose identity was not released, is on paid administrative leave, according to Now Habersharm.

Mount Airy is about 80 miles northeast of Atlanta.

