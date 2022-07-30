Man holds his mother hostage, threatens to kill her inside Mississippi motel, sheriff says

A man threatened to kill his mother while holding her hostage inside of a Mississippi motel, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said that they got a call about the hostage situation around 11 a.m.

Authorities said they rushed out to the America’s Best Value Inn in Robinsville, Mississippi where 39-year-old Nicholas Haddy held his mother hostage.

Haddy threatened to kill his mother, himself and anyone else who got involved, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nearly three hours later, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were able to arrest Haddy and take his mother to Baptist DeSoto Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

“This remains an ongoing investigation. We would like to thank the host of agencies that joined our outstanding team of law enforcement professional to quickly, and safely diffuse this situation. Thank you to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco and your department, members of the DeSoto County SWAT team, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Tunica County Emergency Services, and all other hands that assisted today,” the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

