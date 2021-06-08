Man holds onto open whiskey bottle during traffic stop in Eau Claire

Jun. 7—EAU CLAIRE — A Cumberland man was holding a half-empty bottle of whiskey when he got out of his SUV last week during a traffic stop in Eau Claire, according to authorities.

Joseph T. Long, 40, appeared Monday morning in Eau Claire County Court for an initial appearance for several criminal charges tied to the Thursday traffic stop.

Felony charges of fifth-offense drunken driving, threatening a police officer, bail jumping and methamphetamine possession were filed against him along with misdemeanors for resisting an officer, drug paraphernalia possession and operating while revoked.

Judge Michael Schumacher agreed to release Long from jail on a signature bond with conditions the defendant maintain absolute sobriety, not enter taverns and comply with pre-trial monitoring while the case is pending.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire police officer noticed an SUV lurched forward and stopped when a traffic light turned green at an intersection. The odd behavior led the officer to follow the vehicle, which was headed eastbound on Clairemont Avenue.

The vehicle crossed over the centerline in the road multiple times, prompting the officer to turn on his squad car's emergency lights to perform a traffic stop. The driver didn't stop though, but did drift right and and went up on a median island, nearly losing control. The driver then did stop in a parking lot at a nearby business, where the officer commanded him to get out of the SUV.

After initially refusing and cursing at the officer while staying in his vehicle, Long did then get out of the driver's seat while holding a half-empty 1.75-liter bottle of whiskey in one hand. Long's speech was slurred and there was drool coming from his mouth, according to the officer's observations.

The officer told the man to drop the bottle, which he refused to do and issued a verbal threat and racial slur to the officer. After a warning to drop the bottle or be tased was ignored, the officer used his taser on Long, who then fell backward.

During a search of Long, the officer found a glass pipe located in a pants pocket, which later tested positive for the presence of meth. Long was then taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital to provide a blood sample that will be tested to determine the amount of alcohol in his bloodstream while he was driving that day.