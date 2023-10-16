Man holds woman at gunpoint for days and slips away from officers, Wisconsin cops say

The search is on for an 18-year-old man accused of holding a woman against her will, according to authorities in Wisconsin.

Whitewater police said its investigation began Sunday, Oct. 15, when it learned of a woman needing help at a home.

“Officers learned that Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez, 18, of Whitewater, had reportedly held the female, an acquaintance, against her will for multiple days, and... held a gun against her head,” police said in an Oct. 16 news release.

Police said Guzman Rodriguez made comments toward the woman about harming law enforcement officers, so the SWAT team was called to the home to assist police. But when they searched the property, he was nowhere to be seen, according to police.

Guzman Rodriguez is believed to have fled from the home when officers arrived. Police said it also searched other homes that are tied to him, but those searches also came up empty.

“At this time, Guzman Rodriguez is still at large and is considered to be armed,” police said Monday. “He reportedly possesses multiple rifles.”

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches, 150 pounds and has dark hair. Police said he speaks Spanish. Anyone with information is asked to contact Whitewater police at 262-4730-0555.

Police did not provide an update about the woman’s condition.

Guzman Rodriguez faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering safety, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and disorderly conduct.

Whitewater is about 45 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

