Man holds woman hostage in apartment, forces her to clean up own blood, WA cops say

A 57-year-old man is accused of holding a woman hostage, beating her and making her clean up her own blood, police in Washington said.

The woman met the man near a Circle K in Seattle on Tuesday, April 4, Seattle police said in a probable cause statement.

The man invited her over to the apartment he was staying at, which he told the woman he was squatting in, police said.

When they got to the apartment, she told the man she also lived at the complex, police said.

He then held a knife to her throat and demanded she give over her keys before he pushed her inside her unit, police said.

Once inside, the man sexually assaulted her and punched her “upside the head and face,” police said. She lost a tooth and got a large gash on her head from the assault, police said.

The woman tried to escape when the man fell asleep, police said, but he caught her and forced her to clean her own blood from the floor.

He also threatened to kill her and her son, police said.

She escaped when he fell asleep again, and she ran to police with a copy of the man’s ID.

Police said the fire department wrapped her head to stop the bleeding, and she was taken to a hospital.

Officers went to the apartment and arrested the man after getting a warrant.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault and felony harassment.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

