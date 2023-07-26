Man on honeymoon found in ‘puddle of blood’ at PA hotel, wife says. Suspect arrested

A day after his wedding, a man was “fighting for his life” in the hospital after being attacked in a hotel lobby, his wife said.

The attack happened around 7 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Even Hotel in Pittsburgh, according to Pennsylvania media outlets. Larry Gilmore was at the hotel celebrating his honeymoon with his wife, Shalawrae.

The 26-year-old suspect, identified as Heiko-Lamar Calhoun, was shown in surveillance footage putting the 41-year-old victim in a chokehold as he waited for an elevator, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Calhoun then banged the man’s head on the ground “repeatedly” and “dragged him across the floor before hitting, kicking and stomping him in the head,” the Post-Gazette reported.

“I walked over to see what was going on and I found him in a puddle of blood,” Shalawrae Gilmore told WPXI.

Calhoun was taken into custody as officers helped Gilmore, according to WTAE.

Police said Calhoun attacked Gilmore because the honeymooner “said something to him” when he walked by him in the lobby, KDKA reported.

He was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and recklessly endangering another person, court records show.

Gilmore’s wife said in a GoFundMe that Larry was hospitalized with “extensive trauma to his body.”

“This is just the beginning to a very long and difficult recovery,” she said.

In a statement to multiple outlets, including KDKA, the hotel said its thoughts are with Gilmore and his family.

“We appreciate the swift actions by our hotel staff, the Pittsburgh Police Department and local EMTs who rendered aid to our guest,” the statement read. “We will continue to cooperate with local authorities in their investigation.”

Shalawrae Gilmore is calling for the hotel to be “shut down” until they can hire more security to ensure “customer safety,” according to WPXI.

