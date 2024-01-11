‘He was a man of honor’ Family of rideshare driver react to suspected killer’s arrest

Edmonds Police say they have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to the random murder of 31-year-old Abdikadir Gedi Sharrif, a rideshare driver shot and killed off Edmonds Way and 236th Street Southwest on Jan. 3rd.

Late Wednesday, Sharrif’s family said they were thankful for the quick response from detectives; however, they are still in shock about the whole situation.

“It still hurts to this day. We do not even accept it. We still think that it is a dream,” Abdirahman Sharrif, Abdikadir’s brother, said.

Gedi Sharrif’s other brother, Mohammad, worries about gun violence overall in the area.

“It’s not right for a 21-year-old to find a weapon and just go around shooting a person that is literally waiting for the light to turn green. And then bang! Just right then and there,” Sharrif said.

Abdirahman says he is also a rideshare driver. He says because of what happened to his brother, he fears for his own safety on the job.

“And we all immigrated and this is not what we have expected from anybody. It could happen to any of us,” Sharrif said.

And while the Sharrif family hoped justice will be swift, they also wish they had more time.

“We all thought that he was going to live up to 60, 70, 80, 90, you know? See our grandkids and all of that. But today, he is below us,” Sharrif said.

The 21-year-old suspect has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail and could face 2nd-degree murder charges.

Edmonds police plan to hold a press briefing about the arrest around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.