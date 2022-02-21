'A man of honor and integrity': Department remembers former St. Clair County sheriff who died Sunday

Dan Lane

Former St. Clair County Sheriff Dan Lane died Sunday.

“Dan was a great presence with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office for 40 years," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said. "He was a man of honor and integrity. He will be greatly missed.”

Lane served as sheriff from 1988 until his retirement from the position in 2008, the longest tenured sheriff in the department's history.

Lane was instrumental in establishing the St. Clair County Drug Task Force, which was established in 1985, the sheriff department said.

He began his career in law enforcement in 1968 with the Yale Police Department after he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After working briefly in Yale, Lane was hired as a special deputy in October 1968 at the St. Clair County Sheriff Department.

Lane became a full deputy in March 1969 and was promoted to sergeant in 1978.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Former St. Clair County Sheriff Dan Lane dies Sunday