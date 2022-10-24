Man who hopped fence to flee gunman named by Fresno police. He died from a single wound

Police on Monday identified a Fresno man who was shot to death over the weekend despite an attempt to flee.

Police said Steven Rice, 47, died just after midnight Saturday after being shot about 10:30 p.m. Friday at a home near Indianapolis and Sherman avenues.

People at the house reported he had been shot and was in the backyard of the home in the neighborhood southwest of First Street and Gettysburg Avenue, police said.

He was in a garage with two others when a man walked up to him and shot him, police said. Rice attempted to flee and jumped a fence before ending up in the backyard where police found him.

Some other people were at the gathering and left before returning, according to Lt. Paul Cervantes. The motive in the shooting remained unclear on Monday, he said.

Rice had one gunshot wound to the upper torso, and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Police said they believe Rice knew the man who shot him.

At least two cars, both of which were described as white-colored sedans, left the scene, police said.

His death marks the 50th murder investigation for Fresno police so far this year. There were 63 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.