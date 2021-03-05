Man in 'horrific' attack gets mental testing

Allison Corneau and Mike LaBella, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·6 min read

Mar. 5—HAVERHILL — The 23-year-old man police say attacked a woman and her pregnant daughter who were walking their dog is charged with armed assault to murder and will undergo a mental health evaluation, a judge ruled Thursday.

With his parents in the gallery of Haverhill District Court, Jake Kavanaugh appeared before Judge Cesar Archilla after what prosecutors called a "horrific" attack on his neighbors on Fairview Farm Road shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Kavanaugh is accused of taking a box cutter to the older woman's throat and eyes, among other violent acts.

Sarah DiVincentis, co-worker of victim Janet Blanchard, 54, said Blanchard has undergone surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and as of Thursday was in the intensive care unit.

"We hope with prayers and support, she will soon be making a recovery," DiVincentis said on a GoFundMe page created to help the Blanchard family. "Our hearts go out to her husband, Steve, two daughters Geena and Andrea, and Geena's husband Zach."

Josh Sindoni, the brother-in-law of 26-year-old Geena Sindoni, said she is out of the hospital and recovering with her family. He said she suffered a broken ankle and knee injuries when she and her mother were attacked, but that her unborn baby is healthy.

"They did an ultrasound and the baby's heart was strong and the baby was moving," he said.

DiVincentis said the heroic actions of Sindoni, who was able to run and get help, allowed Blanchard to survive and be taken by helicopter to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Women knew Kavanaugh 'a bit'

Kavanaugh, who is known to Haverhill police, was formally charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and negligent operation of motor vehicle.

Defense attorney Timothy Connors said his client waived his right to protest that he is considered a danger to the community. Connors asked the judge to have a court clinician evaluate Kavanaugh for what Connors called "criminal responsibility and competency." Kavanaugh is expected to be evaluated at Bridgewater State Hospital, Connors said.

The judge granted the request to evaluate Kavanaugh and set a next court date of March 23 for a probable cause hearing. According to Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo, the facts of the case were being presented to a grand jury Thursday morning.

Few facts were read into the court record during Kavanaugh's brief arraignment, though DePaulo said the victims knew Kavanaugh "a bit" from living in the same neighborhood. The Blanchard home is at 12 Fairview Farm Road. The Kavanaugh home is at 15 Fairview Farm Road. The neighborhood with expensive homes is in the northwest section of Haverhill.

"Police are still trying to determine if there is a motive or if this is a random attack," DePaulo said. "This is being investigated now."

According to DePaulo, the women were out walking their dog when Kavanaugh hit Blanchard with his car, then "turned the vehicle around and hit her a second time."

Kavanaugh then got out of the car and "cut both her eyes" with a box cutter and also used a knife to injure her eyes, DePaulo said.

As of early Thursday afternoon, Blanchard remained in critical condition at the Boston hospital, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

Afternoon walk turns to terror

Sindoni told police that she was visiting her mother Wednesday afternoon when they took Sindoni's dog for a walk on Fairview Farm Road, heading toward Liberty Street.

According to a police report, Sindoni said a car approached the women, swerving across the road and hitting them. The driver then turned around and hit them a second time before the car crashed into a tree and got stuck in some snow, Sindoni said, according to the report.

Police said the damage to the car — identified as a 2007 Audi A6 sedan registered to Thomas Kavanaugh of 15 Fairview Farm Road — included a hole in the windshield.

Sindoni told police that after being knocked into the woods by the car, and fearing for her and her mother's life, she ran to a home on Liberty Street, just over the nearby New Hampshire line, and got someone there to call 911. Sindoni's face was bleeding and EMTs arrived to provide aid, police said.

Salem police officer Michael Cummings, who was first on the scene, said in a police report that he found Sindoni in the back seat of an SUV parked in front of the Liberty Street home, and that she was hysterical. Sindoni directed the officer to Fairview Farm Road, where she said a car hit her and her mother.

Cummings stated in his report that he went there and found Blanchard face down in the snow with a man on top of her, and that the man at first appeared to be trying to help her. Cummings quickly realized the man was attacking her, according to the report.

Cummings said he ordered the man to back away, but his commands were ignored. Cummings said the man's hands and forearms were covered with blood and that he glared at the officer with a "1,000 yard stare" — a look of being far away emotionally.

According to the report, Cummings pulled the man off Blanchard, knocked him to the ground, then rolled him onto his abdomen and handcuffed him. Cummings said he then rolled Blanchard onto her back and saw a box cutter sticking out of the side of her neck and a "significant" wound that stretched from one side of her throat to the other.

Cummings said he did not remove the box cutter from her neck for fear of causing more injury. He said that while he waited for Salem Fire Department and medical personnel to arrive, Blanchard showed signs of life, including fluttering her eyelids and an occasional gasp for breath.

Police said they later questioned Kavanaugh at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, but he would not answer their questions about what happened. His only statement was, "It's not going to matter," the police report said.

Community rallies to help

An Eagle-Tribune reporter visited the Fairview Farm Road neighborhood Thursday afternoon to talk to residents, but no one spoke about the incident. One home had a sign posted on the front door that read "No Media."

A woman carrying flowers into the Blanchard family home told the reporter that Blanchard's husband did not want to speak to anyone.

A GoFundMe account called "Helping Janet" has been created. Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3qiXUeA.

DiVincentis, who organized the fundraiser, said it was created to help relieve Blanchard family members of financial worry so they can focus on helping her recover. According to the GoFundMe page, it had raised more than $32,000 by early Thursday evening.

