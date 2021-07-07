Man in hospital after being found with gunshot wound in Dayton; Police investigating

Jul. 7—One person was taken to the hospital and police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound near Hoover Avenue and Guenther Road in Dayton.

At 2:33 a.m., police found the man, who said he had been shot at the drive-thru at Gettysburg Avenue and James H. McGee Boulevard.

The man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

