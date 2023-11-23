Man in hospital after north Austin shooting Thanksgiving morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot at a north Austin apartment complex early Thanksgiving morning, according to police.

Officers said this was an isolated incident that occurred at the Chase Village Apartments just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers are still investigating the shooting, per Austin police.

A man was shot at a north Austin apartment complex early Thanksgiving morning, according to police. (KXAN Photo)

A man was shot at a north Austin apartment complex early Thanksgiving morning, according to police. (KXAN Photo)

A man was shot at a north Austin apartment complex early Thanksgiving morning, according to police. (KXAN Photo)

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.