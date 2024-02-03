Man in hospital after officer-involved shooting in San Bernardino County

A man is in stable condition after being shot by officers in San Bernardino County Friday.

The Ontario Police Department said officers were responding to reports of a domestic dispute involving a male and female in the 2900 block of Plum Road in Ontario at around 5 p.m. The caller told authorities that the male possibly had a firearm.

A second caller informed police that the suspect was shouting that he had a firearm, but could not confirm if the man had a weapon on him.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect had fled the area and went into hiding.

Officers eventually located the man nearby. During the confrontation, the suspect was shot by police.

The man was treated and transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition. No officers were injured during the incident. Additional details about the shooting were not provided by Ontario Police.

