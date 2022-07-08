Man in critical condition after shooting in Berclair, officials say

A police investigation is underway after a shooting in Berclair left one man in the hospital.

The shooting happened early Friday morning in the 1000 block of Danita Cove.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed they received a call about the incident at 4 a.m.

One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

FOX13 is working to gather more details about the shooting.

