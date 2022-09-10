Man in hospital after shooting on Elvis Presley, police say

A man was shot on Saturday morning in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

At 9:50 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. A male was located and transported to ROH critical. There is no suspect info. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/SwwJFs5sBR — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 10, 2022

A man was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

