Man in hospital after shooting on Elvis Presley, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot on Saturday morning in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A man was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

