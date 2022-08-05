Man in hospital after shooting outside local restaurant, officials say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff

A man is in the hospital after a shooting late Thursday night outside a local restaurant.

The shooting happened near Ubee’s at 521 S. Highland.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the incident came in at 11:45 p.m.

The victim was rushed to Regional One.

His condition was not released.

No suspect information has been released.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

