Man in hospital after shooting outside local restaurant, officials say
A man is in the hospital after a shooting late Thursday night outside a local restaurant.
The shooting happened near Ubee’s at 521 S. Highland.
Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the incident came in at 11:45 p.m.
The victim was rushed to Regional One.
His condition was not released.
No suspect information has been released.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
