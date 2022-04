A man is in stable condition at Hartford Hospital after an early-morning shooting, Hartford police report.

Police were called to the hospital at about 5:38 a.m. Saturday on a report of a man with a single gunshot wound seeking treatment.

The location of the shooting has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-722-8477.

