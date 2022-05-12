Man in hospital after shooting in Raleigh, officials say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Raleigh.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Bluemont Drive.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the shooting came at 1 a.m.

The man was rushed to Regional One.

His condition was not released.

No suspect information was released.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

