Man in hospital after shooting in Raleigh, officials say
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Raleigh.
The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Bluemont Drive.
Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the shooting came at 1 a.m.
The man was rushed to Regional One.
His condition was not released.
No suspect information was released.
Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.
