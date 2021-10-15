Man in hospital after shooting in Springfield late Thursday

Daniel Susco, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Oct. 15—A man is in Miami Valley Hospital after a reported shooting in Springfield late Thursday night.

According to Springfield Police Division records, dispatchers received several reports of shots fired near the 200 block of West Johnny Lytle Avenue at around 11:16 p.m.

Six minutes later, dispatchers received a report of a male shot at a house in that block, records said.

Emergency crews found a man who had been shot, who was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The man's condition is currently unknown, and police said there was no suspect information available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Daniel Susco

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

