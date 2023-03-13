Man hospitalized, 16-year-old injured in Northeast Baltimore shootings Monday

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times and hospitalized Monday afternoon after a separate shooting in Northeast Baltimore in which a 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting the 2600 block of Polk Street in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood at about 1:02 p.m. and found the 32-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not say what condition the man is in but noted that due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were notified of the shooting. Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

About an hour prior to the Polk Street shooting, officers were dispatched to a hospital where a 16-year-old boy had walked in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand.

Investigators believe the boy was shot as a result of an attempted robbery in the area of the 5000 block of East Preston Street in the Armistead Gardens neighborhood.

Those with information on the boy’s shooting are asked to contact Northeast District shooting detectives at 410-396-2444.

Anyone with information on either of the shootings can also anonymously call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.