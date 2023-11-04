Man hospitalized after accidental shooting in Rivers Casino parking lot

DES PLAINES, Ill. - A person was hospitalized after being wounded in an overnight accidental shooting in a Rivers Casino parking lot in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

About 12:52 a.m., an officer was patrolling the casino's parking lot when he was flagged down by a male subject who was requesting an ambulance, according to a statement from Des Plaines police.

Police said a male victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, and was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

The casino released a statement, saying a patron accidentally discharged their firearm inside their vehicle which resulted in an injury to one of their passengers. No weapons were ever in the casino.

Three people, including the victim, have been identified and police are still investigating.

No further information was immediately available.