Man hospitalized after ‘altercation’ in State College. Police asking public for help

A 22-year-old man remains hospitalized after police say he was punched, knocked to the ground and kicked early Sunday morning in downtown State College — and the police department is asking for the public’s assistance.

According to the State College Police Department, the unnamed man was engaged in a verbal altercation with four men while walking down the 400 block of East Calder Way at around 1:17 a.m. Sunday. The altercation then became physical, with the 22-year-old sustaining a head injury.

He was taken to Geisinger in Danville and, police said, is in stable condition.

The suspects fled the area after the altercation, police said, and were last seen walking east on Calder Way. Anyone who has information on the incident — or can help identify the three men pictured — is asked to contact the State College Police Department via phone at 814-234-7150, email at police@statecollegepa.us or anonymous tip through the website.