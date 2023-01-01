Man hospitalized, another arrested after shooting in Kalispell

Dec. 31—One man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, and another was arrested Friday night after a shooting at Town Pump on West Reserve Drive in Kalispell.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Jacob Richard Norris, who is being held at Flathead County Detention Center on a felony charge of assault with a weapon.

Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at 9:34 p.m. where officers learned that an alleged argument between three people ended with the man being shot, according to a police report.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Kalispell Police Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7791.