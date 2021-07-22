Man hospitalized after argument turns into shooting in St. Petersburg, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — An argument between two men escalated into a shooting that led to one of them being hospitalized Thursday evening, according to St. Petersburg police.

The incident began as an argument in the parking lot of 4122 16th Street N about 7 p.m., police said.

As the argument escalated, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other, police said. The men reportedly knew each other prior to the argument.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the man who was shot is not known at this time, police said.

No other details about the shooting were released. A suspect in the shooting is in custody, however, and he is being questioned by police.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.