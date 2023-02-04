Man hospitalized, arrested after driving into Sandy Springs home, police say

A man is currently in the hospital, but will soon be facing charges after driving his car into a house in Sandy Springs.

Police say the man, whose identity has not been released, was involved in a domestic incident with the woman inside the car when he crashed into a home on Glenridge Place.

Officers say they were called to the home at 5:15 p.m.

Neighbors shared video with Channel 2 Action News that shows the car fully inside the home.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated before being taken to the jail. His exact charges have not been announced.

The female passenger was evaluated at the scene and released.

No one inside the home was injured.

It is unclear if the man drove into the home intentionally or on accident.

