Man hospitalized after being booked at Pinellas County jail dies

A man who was hospitalized after he had been booked at the Pinellas County jail has died, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday.

Andrew Clark Mayton, 54, was booked at the jail on Jan. 28 on a trespassing charge with bail set at $150. Mayton, who is listed as a transient in booking records, was arrested by St. Petersburg police early that morning after he refused to leave a 7-Eleven property on Tyrone Boulevard, arrest reports show.

Later that day, Mayton was taken to a hospital for medical reasons. He was discharged from the hospital the next day and returned to jail. He was again taken to the hospital for medical reasons on Wednesday and he died early Thursday morning, sheriff’s officials said.

“At this point in the investigation, detectives have found no evidence that Mayton was in any physical altercations or suffered any injuries while incarcerated,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is determining a cause and manner of death, the release states.