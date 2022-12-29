Man hospitalized after being found shot inside car near 7th Street, Buckeye Road

Shooting

A man was hospitalized after being found shot inside a vehicle at a parking lot at 7th Street and Buckeye Road on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call and found an unidentified man inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. He has not been identified.

Witnesses told officers the shooting occurred closer to 17th Street and Adams Street.

Police were investigating what led to the shooting and no suspects were in custody as of Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man hospitalized after being found shot inside car