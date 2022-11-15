Man hospitalized after being found shot at Kayzer Villas apartment complex, police say

A man was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Monday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the Kayzer Villas apartment complex, 2500 block of Holton Street, two blocks from Florida A&M University, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Officers responding to "reports of shots fired" found the man suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed him to a local hospital, a TPD incident synopsis said.

Shooting arrest: Quincy man arrested on homicide charge in connection with deadly Tallahassee mass shooting

Shooting injuries: 2 men injured in separate weekend shootings, Tallahassee police investigating

"At this time the investigation remains ongoing to identify and locate the involved individuals," said the synopsis.

it is unclear if this shooting occurred inside or outside, said TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill.

Detectives requested that anyone with information call TPD at (850) 891-4200. Witnesses can also remain anonymous by calling crime stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

Less than 24 hours before the Holton Street shooting, a man was hurt when he was caught in a crossfire between two vehicles as he took out the trash for an elderly couple, police said.

There have been at least 100 serious shootings in the capital city and county since the new year, leaving 17 people dead and 81 injured, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee man hospitalized after apartment complex shooting