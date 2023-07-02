Man hospitalized after being hit with bottle, handgun at Atlanta apartment complex

A man is recovering after getting in an argument with two men at an Atlanta apartment complex that escalated into violence.

On Friday, June 30 at around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a “person shot” call at 2788 Defoors Ferry Road in Northwest Atlanta.

However, once officers arrived, they found that no one had been shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers located a man with an injury to his head.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators determined that the victim and a friend were outside when two men exited an apartment and began arguing with the victim.

The argument escalated to the point that one of the men began assaulting the victim, striking him in the head with a bottle and a handgun.

The two men then ran from the apartment complex.

Investigators are working to identify the two suspects and determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: