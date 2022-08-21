Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood overnight

A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood overnight.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

According to Pittsburgh police, the man was hit in the 1400 block of Centre Avenue around 12:20 a.m.

Officials said EMS transported the victim to the hospital in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

The driver remained on the scene, according to officials.

TRENDING NOW:

Family and supporters of a missing 18-year-old come together to find hope in North Versailles 2 people shot in Beaver County; suspect located and police are prepping charges Local woman dies after head-on collision with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus VIDEO: Local kids hit Ross Park Mall for back to school “Shop with a Cop” event DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts