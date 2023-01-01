Man hospitalized after being hit by celebratory gunfire in downtown Atlanta, police say

A man ringing in the New Year in downtown Atlanta was grazed by celebratory gunfire, Atlanta police said.

Police said that at around 12:20 a.m., officers found a man in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street with a gunshot wound.

This address is in Underground Atlanta in the area where thousands of people celebrated the New Year, watching the Peach Drop.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they are continuing to investigate this incident.

