Man hospitalized after being shot behind ear in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood

A man is in the hospital after he was shot behind the ear.

According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers arrived at the 2400 block of Starkamp Street in Brookline after a caller said his neighbor had been shot.

When units got to the scene, they found a man with a bullet lodged behind his ear. He was conscious and stable, according to police.

The victim told police he had been shot on the North Side near Frederick Street and then drove himself to Starkamp Street. Police said there was a ShotSpotter alert for the area that he said he was shot at earlier in the night.

The victim was taken to the hospital in good condition.

VCU and MCU responded.

The investigation is ongoing.

