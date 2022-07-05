Man hospitalized after being shot on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

A man was shot early Tuesday afternoon outside a gas station in east Raleigh, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 1:24 p.m. in the 3700 block of New Bern Avenue.

An Exxon gas station is located at the address.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital withserious injuries.

The man’s name was not released.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooter was driving an early 2000s Toyota Camry with a black painted hood and silver rims.

The suspect was last seen traveling east on New Bern Avenue, police said.

Woman shot Sunday in Raleigh

Raleigh police are also investigating an overnight shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Police responded to a reported shooting shortly after 2:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Saunders Street in south Raleigh and found a woman with a non-fatal gunshot wound.

People with helpful information are encouraged to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message.