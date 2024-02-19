Man hospitalized after being shot by brother in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – One man is being hospitalized after his brother shot him and was arrested in Canton early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Canton Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. on the 1400 block of 14th Street NW.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Travis Billheimer, 36, outside the home where he appeared to have been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where his condition is listed as critical, according to the release.

The suspect and brother of the victim, Christopher Billheimer, 38, was arrested at the scene. He was charged with one count of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anying with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

