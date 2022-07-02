Man hospitalized after being shot in Concord

Jul. 2—A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot early Saturday morning in Concord, police said.

Concord police said they responded to a residence on Duke Lane early Saturday to investigate reports that a person had been shot.

Upon arrival, police found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was transported to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.

"At this time it appears that the involved parties were known to each other and there is no immediate threat to the general public," Concord Police Deputy Chief John Thomas said in a statement.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and will release more information as it comes.

Anyone with information can contact Concord police 603-225-8600 or the regional crimeline 603-226-3100.