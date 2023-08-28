Man hospitalized after being shot by Coolidge police

A man was in the hospital after being shot by a Coolidge police officer over the weekend, according to police in a news release.

At 5:25 a.m. Saturday, Coolidge police received a call about a reported suicidal person near Signal Peak and Woodruff roads. The caller said that 74-year-old William Omtvedt came home from a bar with a wound to his shoulder.

While on the phone with medical personnel, Omtvedt made suicidal statements and started to look for a gun. The caller said that Omtvedt owned a revolver.

Police said that when the first officer arrived in the area, Omtvedt confronted and pointed a gun at him. Police said the officer feared for his life and shot Omtvedt.

Omtvedt was taken to a hospital. As of Monday afternoon, he remained there and the extent of his injuries were unknown.

Coolidge police said there was no threat to the public; the Arizona Department of Public Safety will be investigating the incident.

According to the Mapping Police Violence project, there have been 33 fatal officer-involved shootings in Arizona this year.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: William Omtvedt shot, injured by Coolidge police officer